Officials with Immanuel Lutheran Church and School announced Monday it will temporarily shut its doors due to a teacher testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The school reached out to all students early this morning and did not hold any in-person classes Monday.
Members of the school's leadership team will meet tonight to determine how long the school will remain closed and how virtual learning will be implemented.
"We are walking through the plan we made over the summer," Principal Nick Hopfensperger said. "We are following the protocols we have, and parents have been very understanding about it."
Administrators with the school, which houses students in preschool through eighth grade, said the infrastructure for virtual learning is already largely in place.
The school is also working with contact tracers through the Franklin County Health Department to let every student and staff member who was potentially exposed know to quaratine. Hopfensperger said he hopes everyone will hear from the tracers either today or early tomorrow.
"We're a small family here," Hopfensperger said. "Everyone is invested in making this work."
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available following the meeting tonight.