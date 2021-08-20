After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Immaculate Conception Parish in Union is bringing back its annual Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 26.
The event will feature chicken dinners in dine-in or drive-thru formats. The dinners, which are all you can eat for the dine-in option, cost $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and are free for children 5 and under.
Carry-out and drive-thru dinners cost $12 for all ages and include four pieces of chicken, corn, green beans, coleslaw and mashed potatoes and gravy.
Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The project has been a team effort, said Kathy Arens, Immaculate Conception business manager. “Planning has happened because parish members wanted to get back to a sense of normalcy and recognize others’ desire to get out and be part of the community,” she said. “We understand that some may still not be entirely comfortable with the interaction, so we will have carry-out/drive-thru service available.”
The event also will feature a kids pedal tractor pull at 1 p.m. and a quilt auction at 3 p.m. Other activities include 3-on-3 basketball, a washer tournament, live entertainment, drawings and other kids games and activities.
The festival will include a beer and wine garden, and kettle corn, funnel cakes and homemade apple butter will be available.
Church members are looking forward to the event. “The pandemic really put a lot of community and parish functions on hold, and people are missing that interaction and sense of belonging,” Arens said.
The Union Board of Aldermen approved street closures for the event at its Aug. 9 meeting. West State Street will be closed from the bridge east to the first entrance of the American Legion parking lot, and West Main Street will be closed from North Christina Avenue east to North Washington Street.
The parking spaces on North Washington Avenue will be closed to allow for food pickup, but the traffic lanes will remain open.
“You couldn’t close Washington Avenue; we’ve got to have that,” Police Chief Andrew Parker told aldermen. “I’m assuming somebody from IC (Immaculate Conception) will be out there directing the line.”