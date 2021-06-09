A 15-year-old boy from Illinois drowned while swimming in the Meramec River in southwest Franklin County over the weekend, according to the Water Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Division officials reported that boy was swimming Saturday afternoon at the Meramec Caverns Campground beach area. The patrol said the boy went into deep water and failed to resurface. Rescuers were able to retrieve him from the water and took him to Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Although state officials have not released the teen’s identity, the Belleville News-Democrat has confirmed that the teen was Horace Grigsby, a soon-to-be sophomore at Collinsville High School who played on the school’s football team.
Grigsby’s death marks the fifth person to die in the Meramec River since 2020, according to state police reports. He is the second person to drown in Franklin County in 2021. The first drowning was William A. Berger Jr., 17, who drowned in mid-May, also on the Meramec River.
So far this year, 26 people have drowned in Missouri, including three people who drowned over the weekend.