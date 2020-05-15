Immaculate Conception School in Union will be adding an Early Childhood Education Center in fall 2020.
The center, to be located in the former preschool space in the school, will hire teachers specializing in early childhood development. It will focus on play-based, hands-on learning to help children prepare for kindergarten by strengthening literacy and math skills.
Like the former preschool, the Early Childhood Education Center works with children ages 3, 4 and 5, before they enter kindergarten. But the new facility will have teachers with an early childhood education certification.
“They will have the training and the experience to help develop young preschooler to be better students,” principal Shelly Jensen said.
Along with religious education, the early childhood program will develop academic and social skills, Jensen said.
Early childhood students will have the same resources available as older Immaculate Conception students. Those include an extensive playground, motor lab, music class and computer classes, physical education, hot lunch option, and before and after-school care.
Immaculate Conception is now set up for one early childhood class of 10-to-15 students, with one teacher and one teacher’s aide, Jensen said. With many parents typically waiting until June or July to register, she hopes to have enough students for an additional teacher and aide by the start of class in the fall.
The school has a fourth-grade teacher who is certified and has taught preschool previously in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, who could move to the early childhood program, Jensen said.
The program, which will run from August to May, will offer three and five day schedules. They will be open to children as young as 3, by Aug. 1, as long as they are potty trained.
Enrollment is now open for the Early Childhood Education Center. For more information, visit icschoolunion.com or call 636-583-2641.
The new program will not require a tuition increase over the former preschool program, Jensen said.
“We have been committed to making it affordable for families,” she said.
Immaculate Conception School, located at 6 W. State St., has 250 total students.