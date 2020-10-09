A clothing giveaway is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sat., Oct. 10, at the pavilion outside Immaculate Conception School, 6 W. State St. in Union.
The giveaway replaces the usual rummage sale sponsored by IC’s pro-life group, which has been changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the winter clothing and bedding will be free, people are asked to bring food, personal hygiene or monetary donations for the Union Food Pantry. The event won’t be policed, but attendees are asked not to resell items on eBay.
Call Jean Marquart at 636-583-3259 for more information.