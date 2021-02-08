The injured man involved in the pursuit on Interstate 44, Friday, Feb. 5 has been identified as Justin Quick, 30, Union, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
Quick was transported to an area hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injury, Pelton said. His family has been notified.
Franklin County deputies responded to the 5300 block of N. Goodes Mill Road in Washington for a burglary, Pelton said in a press release Friday.
“The reporting party stated the doors to the detached garage and residence were open, along with signs of forced entry on one of the doors,” Pelton said. “Information was gathered on the scene, and the reporting party was able to produce a security photo of a possible suspect vehicle.”
The photo of the vehicle was distributed to other deputies, who began checking the area and later spotted the vehicle in Red Barn Mobile Home Park.
After observing a patrol vehicle, a man jumped into a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle in the photo, officials said. Deputies then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled from the area and drove east on I-44 from the Highway 100 exit.
The suspect vehicle continued on the interstate at a high speed. When the vehicle reached Pacific, the Pacific Police Department deployed a tire deflation device.
Just east of the Pacific exit, Pelton said the suspect started slowing, and a deputy pulled up beside the driver’s side to identify the man, who had a handgun pointed at the deputy.
“The deputy slowed down until he was behind the suspect vehicle and was able to use his patrol car to disable the suspect vehicle,” Pelton said. “The suspect vehicle came to a stop in the roadway.”
A female passenger exited the car and was detained. Verbal contact was made with Quick, who refused to exit the vehicle and had pointed a handgun at himself.
“Negotiations began for a period of time before (Quick) was transported to the hospital by EMS for injuries sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Pelton said.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the female passenger.
The east and westbound lanes surrounding the Pacific exit on the interstate were closed until approximately 3:30 p.m. Cpl. Juston Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said this was to allow for an investigation of the scene.