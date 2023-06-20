I-44 backup
Traffic backs up on Interstate 44 near the Meramec River bridge.

 Missourian Photo/Bill Miller Jr.

While drivers heading down Interstate 44 toward St. Louis will still see the Meramec River bridge near Eureka limited to two lanes for most of the remainder of 2023, a lane shift is planned in the coming weeks.

The $8.46 million project is repairing the bridge, located near Route 66 State Park and Lewis Road.

