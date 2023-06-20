While drivers heading down Interstate 44 toward St. Louis will still see the Meramec River bridge near Eureka limited to two lanes for most of the remainder of 2023, a lane shift is planned in the coming weeks.
The $8.46 million project is repairing the bridge, located near Route 66 State Park and Lewis Road.
While the bridge is being worked on in both directions, only the eastbound side is seeing a lane closure, because the onramp provides more room on the westbound side, said Ryan Pearcy, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s area engineer for southwest St. Louis County.
“Overall, the project has, kind of, been consistent, from what we’ve seen,” he said. “It took a learning curve at the beginning.”
Drivers might have noticed backups for a greater distance recently, because contractors were making repairs to the pavement between the Meramec River bridge and Highway 141, in a separate project. “There were three different slab locations that were failing underneath that needed to be done,” Pearcy said.
The work also briefly impacted the westbound lanes, which had not previously seen lane closures. “That was just last week, and that was just a spot thing,” Pearcy said. “Other than that, we’ve just seen consistent traffic, with most people getting used to it. It is an impactful work zone, though.”
Mondays and Fridays seem to be the lighter days for traffic at the construction site, with backups picking up on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Pearcy said.
During peak hours of 7-9 a.m., drivers could see delays of 20 to 30 minutes driving toward St. Louis, Pearcy said. “You take all that traffic that’s normally using three lanes and put it to two, during those morning hours, it just backs up a little bit,” he said. “We’re trying to do the least impact as possible, but still, when you take away one lane from a roadway that carries that much traffic, it’s going to back up. But we need to keep the workers, the inspectors and everybody out there safe. They’re doing extensive rehab work.”
Pearcy advises drivers to adjust their schedules, if possible. “After around 9 (a.m.), it seems to steady out,” he said. “It’s just that morning peak, usually, between 7 and 9. Everybody is coming through, that’s why we kept telling folks to try to alter your work schedule. If possible, maybe do a little more hybrid work. I know not everybody has that option.”
Pearcy advises people to look online at MoDOT’s travel information map and traffic cameras to see what traffic looks like before driving. If traffic is particularly backed up, they could consider alternate routes like Highways 100 or 30.
“Maybe you get to work earlier in the morning, because you don’t want to sit in that kind of traffic,” he said.
The interstate sees about 72,000 vehicles cross the Meramec River per day, with traffic evenly split between vehicles going east and west. Pearcy did not have numbers for how many drivers come from Franklin County.
Work started on the bridge in 2022, but because there were no lane closures, people who live off Lewis Road were the only ones to see a major impact, Pearcy said.
“A lot of the repairs that were going on underneath the bridge and off to the side were able to be done in that protected lane, so we were able to keep it three lanes in each direction,” he said.
Phase 1 wrapped up shortly before Christmas 2022. But then Phase 2 of the bridge repairs started, with the left lane of the eastbound bridge closing in March.
The eastbound lane closure is expected to shift to the right lane of the Meramec River bridge shortly, around July 4, Pearcy said.
“We could do more faster, but that would require us to close two out of the three lanes, and that’s just something that we’re not prepared to do,” he said. “That’s the work zone backup that we’re not comfortable with.”
The main contractor on the project is KCI Construction Inc., of St. Louis.
The entire project is expected to be complete by June 2024, but Pearcy expects all lanes of traffic to reopen before December 2023. “We have been able to accelerate some of the work by working with KCI,” he said. “We continue to work with them to see what sort of applications may be done ahead of time.”
There were a few “incidents” at the construction site, mostly early in the process, Pearcy said. He advises drivers to be courteous when passing through.
“Keep working with us, work with each other,” he said. “Don’t drive distracted, buckle up, don’t have a phone in your hand. It’s not a big deal if a guy got caught off guard getting over, let ‘em in.”
Pearcy advises drivers who have a fender bender to pull off to the shoulder of the highway.
“Maybe they didn’t move to the shoulder, they just stayed in the work lane,” he said. “Now you’re taking up a whole ‘nother lane. Let’s move over to the shoulder as far as we can.”
