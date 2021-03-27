Missouri-based Crystal Heating & Cooling, which in the past years has provided maintenance and installation services to Washington’s Planet Fitness, Big Lots and residential buildings, will open its third store in April and begin officially operating out of Franklin County.
With the business’s other two locations in Crystal City and Farmington, it has been in service for over half a century. With this new edition, it will supplement an industry currently facing ample job growth.
“We want to be as local as we possibly can,” Operations Manager Matt Rariden said. “Being involved with the community is the way we hope to achieve this.”
Crystal Heating & Cooling will fill the former Jiffy Lube in Washington Square Center. It is undergoing $20,000 to $30,000 in renovations including painting by Hubenthal Painting and new garage doors from Schaefer Door Company.
The rest of the 1,800-square-foot building will have a new roof, HVAC system, fiber optic Wi-Fi network, security setup and signage.
The business is leasing the space from landowner Super Gas & Food Mart and management company Priority Properties LLC.
The company is moving to Washington because it offers potential for growth, Rariden said. David DeArmond, the coordinator for East Central College’s HVAC program, agreed the job outlook is ripe for expansion.
“It’s booming. It has been for the last 10 years,” DeArmond said.
Nationally, HVAC job growth is predicted to increase by 12.6 percent between 2018 and 2028, reaching 414,200 positions, according to Projection Central. That growth rate is 11.6 percent for the state of Missouri.
DeArmond said the regional industry outlook is higher, about 20 percent in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. In Franklin County, he said, the five-year outlook has a 12.5 percent or less growth rate.
“It varies from region to region, but it’s robust,” he said, adding industry jobs in small towns are “limited” compared to cities.
“You may have to go to St. Louis County or St. Charles County, but you can get a job,” he said.
The industry — not the job rate — is predicted to expand 4 percent from 2019 to 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor. The job growth rate can be partially attributed to many employees nearing retiring age, DeArmond said.
Despite this, Rariden said he has already received a surprisingly large number of applications, and is looking to hire a handful of employees.