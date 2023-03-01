Mike Ellrich, a veteran sales professional with Pacific-based Husky Corporation, has been named the company’s vice president of sales.
Ellrich previously served as central regional sales manager at Husky, which is a national provider of fuel dispensing products and services. He has over 27 years of experience in sales and business development, according to a statement from the company.
“We are excited to have Mike take on this new role and bring his wealth of experience and passion for customer service to lead the sales team,” said Brad Baker, executive vice president of Husky Corporation. “We are confident that he will continue to make a significant impact on our company’s sales efforts and drive growth for the business.”
In his new role for Husky, Ellrich will have management responsibility for the Husky sales team, according to the company. In addition, he will maintain his sales management role for the central region as a “player/coach.” This unique approach will allow Mike to continue to lead by example and drive sales growth in the Central Region while also providing guidance and support to the entire sales team, Baker said.
“I want our customers to see Husky as a partner. I’ll always give the customer their due, listen to them, and do everything I can within my authority to help them out. That means goodwill,” Ellrich said. “When people think of Husky, besides being a great manufacturer, I want them to know Husky is a company that cares, literally cares, about our customers.”