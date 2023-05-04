Sarah Hurt receives Teacher of the Year
The recipient of the Union R-XI School District’s Teacher of the Year award did not make it to the district’s awards dinner. But she had a good excuse.

Sarah Hurt was coaching Union High School’s boys and girls track and field teams in a meet at De Soto on April 21. So Superintendent Scott Hayes made a video call in front of the audience to let her know she had won.

