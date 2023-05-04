The recipient of the Union R-XI School District’s Teacher of the Year award did not make it to the district’s awards dinner. But she had a good excuse.
Sarah Hurt was coaching Union High School’s boys and girls track and field teams in a meet at De Soto on April 21. So Superintendent Scott Hayes made a video call in front of the audience to let her know she had won.
“They Facetimed me into the event, even though I didn’t know what was going on,” Hurt recalled. “I was also cheering on my kids in a 4x400 (relay) race, so there was a lot going on.”
But Hurt is much more than a coach, she is a highly respected teacher at Union High, where she has taught for seven years. Hurt teaches advanced placement and regular biology, as well as forensics.
“I love teaching science, because of the real life implications that is has,” she said.
While biology and crime analysis might sound like different subjects, Hurt, who also coaches cross country, said they have much crossover.
“These days, forensics is a lot of DNA analysis,” she said. “What you learn in biology is applied to what you learn in forensics work.”
Hurt was surprised to have won overall district Teacher of the Year, as well as top teacher honors at the high school, considering that Union High’s Jenny Moore was named the district’s top teacher in 2022. “I didn’t think the school would win two years in a row,” she said.
Hurt is from Union and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 2009. She got her bachelor of science degree in biology in 2013 at the University of Missouri-Kansas City before earning her masters of science degree in 2016 at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.
Hurt puts lots of effort into everything she does, she said. But she also credits other teachers with helping her. Hurt particularly credits Union High chemistry teacher Brandi Gremaud, who nominated Hurt for the award.
“She was hugely influential in helping me,” Hurt said.
Hurt, in turn, had nominated Gremaud for Teacher of the Year.
“Since her first day at UHS, Sarah has been an amazing teacher and coach. Her infectious enthusiasm and positive attitude have never wavered throughout stressful cross-country and track seasons, a pandemic, or being a new mom. Her knowledge and skill as a teacher and her high expectations motivate her students to grow as independent learners. Both as a teacher and a coach she is an excellent role model for the students at UHS. As a coach and as a teacher, her focus is not only on performance in terms of grades or times but on establishing a growth mindset for her students to guide them toward becoming successful responsible adults.” Gremaud said.