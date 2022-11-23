Tiffany Hunter has been named executive director at Life Care Center of Sullivan.
With 20 years of experience in healthcare as a certified nursing assistant, registered nurse and a decade as director of nursing, Hunter said Life Care Center has “the best team anyone could hope to work for,” in a press release announcing her new role. Prior to the promotion, she worked as director of nursing at the facility.
“Everyone cares about the residents we provide services for and they understand that we have the privilege of working in their home,” she said.
Hunter said she would like to improve Life Care’s community reputation and recruit and retain “quality, caring” employees. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Tennessee. It manages nearly 200 skilled nursing centers in 27 states, including 10 in Missouri.
The location in Sullivan is at 875 Dunsford Drive.