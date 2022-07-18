Cruising past the New Haven, Washington and Klondike Park boat ramps Thursday, spectators saw a steady stream of paddlers competing in the 17th annual Missouri American Water MR340 race.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Kaw Point Park in Kansas City, Kansas, about 600 paddlers began kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding or pedalboating the 340-mile trek across the state on the Missouri River.
The number of participants was similar to last year, when 639 paddlers attempted the race. Participation numbers for 2019 and 2020 are skewed because of flooding in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Dodging debris, such as logs, and battling bugs and heat, competitors have 86 hours to reach the finish line in St. Charles.
“It’s tough, it’s really tough,” said Miles Brandl, of Farmingdale, New Jersey, as he climbed out of his kayak for a break at Klondike Park, about 27 miles from completing the race.
Brandl, a first-time participant in the MR340, said he found the race online and decided to sign up.
“It’s a mental game and the sun’s not helping,” he said.
For other racers, the challenges they encountered along the route were more tangible.
Ken Meadows, of Murphysboro, Illinois, a second-time participant in the event, said he “went swimming,” July 13 after colliding with river debris and flipping his kayak around 10 p.m.
Meadows was not the only racer to run into trouble overnight between July 13 and 14.
While sitting at Klondike Park, safety boat operator Corey Chilson, recounted how he was woken up by a phone call around 2:30 a.m. Thursday about a medical emergency near Washington.
About 30 to 40 minutes later, after traveling on the river at “15 miles an hour, dodging logs and in thick fog,” Chilson was able to locate the racer with the help of one of the contestant’s ground crew members.
“He just didn’t know where he was. He didn’t know why he was on a kayak. He didn’t even know what the 340 was, even though it’s his eighth time competing,” Chilson said.
Chilson was able to get the man back to Washington, where he was taken to the hospital and received medical attention.
Aside from assisting in medical emergencies, safety boats help perform a variety of tasks.
Chilson said one of his other calls was helping a woman who had flipped her kayak about a mile past Klondike Park and lost her paddle.
“She was stranded, had nowhere to go, going down current,” he said. Chilson said her support crew had an extra paddle he was able to take to her so she could finish the race.
Participants, past and present, agreed that the event offers positive experiences as well as challenges.
Meadows said he has enjoyed getting to see some familiar faces from last year and meeting new people.
“A lot of the kayakers do the same races,” he said, adding that the volunteers at each stop along the route were the “nicest people in the world.”
Jeff Behrns, a former participant who decided to volunteer to do ramp support this year said, “People are intimidated by the thought (of the race) — I know I was — but it’s worth it.”