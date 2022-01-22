The Washington Bridal Extravaganza will connect brides-to-be with wedding planners, photographers, venues, cake bakers and more this Sunday.
“This is a wedding show for newly engaged or engaged couples to come and visit with over 50 top wedding vendors,” said organizer Trace Storey.
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Washington Knights of Columbus Hall.
Storey said all vendors are local to the Washington and Franklin County area. Among them are wedding planners, three cake bakers, a pie baker, two caterers, photographers, venue representatives, three DJs, makeup artists and a makeup company offering a lipstick designed to not come off as you seal your marriage with a kiss.
Storey said more than 450 people from across the state have signed up to attend, a number higher than in previous years. She said the number of vendors is limited to avoid oversaturation, and this year, to allow for social distancing given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“You can get an overabundance,” she said. “There’s a lot of wedding photographers out there, there’s a lot of wedding planners out there, so we tend to limit how many vendors in each category can sign up.”
Tickets are free, but guests are asked to register online at wbebrides.com.
In addition to Storey, the event’s organizers include Kathy Mueller, owner of Wedding Creations, Laura White, owner of Creations by Laura, Eric Schmuke of C&R Sound and the staff at Riverbend Chapel.