The Franklin County Humane Society was closed Monday, Feb. 15, due to the inclement weather. The shelter will be closed on Tuesday as normal, for its weekly deep cleaning of its facility, and plans to reopen Wednesday.
“For the safety of our staff and pets we are closed,” the humane society said in a press release Monday.
The Schnucks at 2073 Washington Crossing is also among those stores closing early Monday, Feb. 15.
All Schnucks stores will close at 8 p.m. Monday and will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 a.m. or its normal hours of operations — whichever is later.
Tuesday Closures
All Scenic Regional Library locations will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the inclement weather.
East Central College also announced it would be closed Tuesday. This is the second day this week the campus has been closed because of the weather.
All ECC locations are included, according to college officials.