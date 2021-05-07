One of the oldest businesses in downtown Washington has a new owner.
Becky Huddleston took over the 67-year-old Office Supplies & Equipment, 217 Elm St., on March 1.
Huddleston, a Marthasville native, is replacing Wanda Bade, who was the owner for 27 years and an employee for another 19. Bade, at age 66, said she is nearing retirement and wanted to sell the shop to someone local. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Huddleston, 45, had worked as the shop’s bookkeeper for four years.
“She’s very personable, so the customers I think are just really going to like her,” Bade said.
Since taking over, Huddleston has added teaching supplies to the store’s inventory, which includes office supplies, furniture and handbags. The shop also offers printing services and equipment.
The store has moved locations downtown three times, with former locations in the storefronts that now house Encore and I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too.
Bade purchased the business from Judy Wessel, who bought it from the Dutzow couple who founded the business in 1954, Josepha and Herald Finke.
“At one time, this was a big outlet for the Hazel factory, and they sold a bunch of Hazel items here like briefcases,” Huddleston said. “When the briefcases started kind of going out, they started bringing purses in, and it caught on like wildfire.”
Huddleston said Office Supplies & Equipment was mainly a family business until she came along, but now “I feel like I am part of the family,” she said.
Including Huddleston, the store employs four people. Three of them are members of the Bade family. Bade has become an employee and is cutting back her hours; her husband, Kent, does deliveries; and her daughter, Sandra Obermark, has been an employee for over 20 years.
The store brings in about $650,000 in annual revenue, Huddleston said, and fared well during the COVID-19 pandemic as many people set up offices at home, increasing the demand for office equipment and supplies, particularly printer ink.
She said the closure of Washington’s Office Max a couple years back also helped the business.
Huddleston is a PE teacher at St. Ignatius of Loyola School, where she is finishing up her last year. She has been there over a decade. She and her husband, Gary, have three children, Austin, 21; Allie, 18; and Alex, 16, who she said pitched in to give the store a fresh coat of paint.
*Editor's Note: A previous version of this story misspelled Office Supplies & Equipment's previous owner's last name. The story has been corrected and updated.*