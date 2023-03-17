It has been nearly a week since a gunman fired on two Hermann Police Department officers, killing one and seriously wounding the other.
While the funeral for the deceased officer is set for Sunday, the injured officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, remains in a medically-induced coma at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur after being shot twice.
His family, who is keeping a constant vigil at his bedside, is releasing only limited information about his condition.
Sullentrup, who previously worked with the New Haven Police Department, is a resident of Washington and a 2010 graduate of Washington High School. Since arriving at the hospital, Sullentrup has undergone multiple surgeries.
On Sunday night, Sullentrup and HPD Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith went to a Casey’s General Store in Hermann after fielding a report about an irate person. They then tried to arrest Kenneth Simpson, of Steelville, for multiple outstanding warrants from Franklin and Warren counties. Simpson then pulled a gun and began firing at the officers. Simpson, who was later taken into custody at a nearby home, told authorities that when he flashed his gun that he intended to commit “suicide by cop” and that he “didn’t intend to kill anyone except himself” on Sunday night.
The funeral for Griffith, 34, who died Sunday night at Hermann Area District Hospital, is set for Sunday, March 19. There will be a public visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Owensville High School’s gymnasium, 3316 Highway 19 in Owensville. The funeral will follow at the school beginning at 2 p.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Funeral Assistance Team will be onsite Sunday to assist with traffic flow. Those wishing to attend the funeral are encouraged to enter through the southernmost entrance to the complex and to follow parking detail directions from there.
Graveside services for Griffith will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud. A procession will leave Owensville High School’s gym and proceed to the cemetery.
Once at the cemetery, a parking detail will be onsite to assist with directing motorists. All professional law enforcement honors will take place at the cemetery.
“The public should expect traffic delays if traveling in and around the venues listed above and the procession route on Sunday, March 19,” the highway patrol said in a statement.
In the wake of the tragedy, civic organizations, community groups and individuals are rallying to support the family members of the two officers.
Among those organizing a fundraiser is the St. Clair Police Department, who will be holding the fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus Hall in St. Clair.
The department’s fundraiser is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will feature food and drink specials, a donation box, silent auctions and an oversized card for the community to sign.
Also organizing a fundraiser benefiting the officers’ families is the Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce, who are collecting gift cards to local Hermann businesses. Those who would like to donate can drop off gift cards at the Visitor Information Center at the Hermann Amtrak Station or at the Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce. They are asking that all donations be given by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.
Another fundraising event, the Chief Mason Griffith Memorial Ride, is planned for Saturday, May 13. Registration for the UTV ride is at 10 a.m. May 13 at Rosebud Community Park. The entry fee is $25. The event will also feature a barbecue, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and T-shirts and hoodies will be available for purchase. All proceeds will go toward the Griffith family, a memorial for Griffith at Rosebud Community Park and a playground at Rosebud Community Park, a project supported by Griffith and his wife, Jennifer.
In addition to the fundraising events, memorial accounts to benefit the officers’ families, which members of the public can donate to, have been set up at People’s Savings Bank and First State Community Bank.