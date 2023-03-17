Officer Adam Sullentrup and his wife, Michelle, with their dogs

Pictured are Hermann Police Department Officer Adam Sullentrup and his wife, Michelle, with their three dogs. Sullentrup remains in a medically- induced coma after sustaining injuries while responding to an incident at Hermann’s Casey’s General Store March 12. 

 Submitted Photo.

It has been nearly a week since a gunman fired on two Hermann Police Department officers, killing one and seriously wounding the other. 

While the funeral for the deceased officer is set for Sunday, the injured officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, remains in a medically-induced coma at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur after being shot twice. 