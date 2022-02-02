Steven Howard, the Jefferson County man who threatened to shoot multiple coworkers over a payroll dispute, has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in court on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Howard, 62, had been charged with one count of making a terror threat. The charge dates to March 2020 when Howard, in a telephone call, told two of his coworkers that the president of the company had until 2 p.m. that day to fix his paycheck. If his paycheck was not addressed, then Howard would come to work and begin shooting people, specifically three coworkers. The names of the coworkers and Howard’s employer are not identified in court records.
Howard was taken into custody at his home in Jefferson County and transported to the Union Police Department where he initially denied his involvement but later admitted to what he had done. When writing his own sworn statement, Howard stated that he wanted to apologize “for putting everyone in fear.”
In court on Tuesday, 20th Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann sentenced Howard to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, the maximum sentence he faced under state law. However, Hellmann suspended the execution of that sentence in favor of five years of supervised probation. This means Howard will not serve any prison time for threatening his employer unless he violates the terms of his probation.
As outlined in court, Howard’s probation includes 30 days of shock time in the Franklin County Jail with credit for 10 days already served. He also must attend counseling sessions provided by the Veterans Administration in St. Louis, submit to a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations for treatment.