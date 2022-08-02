Associate Circuit Court Judge Matthew Houston will be getting a full-four year term.
Houston defeated Union-based attorney Charles Hurth in Tuesday’s Republican Party Primary for the Division VI judicial position. With no Democrat in the race, Houston will continue to serve in the seat he was appointed to in February by Gov. Mike Parson.
Houston, who previously worked in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, won nearly every one of the county's 39 precincts. He ultimately carried all but four of the precincts, garnering 8,292 votes, or 57.9 percent, to Hurth’s 6,040 votes, or 42.1 percent. The four precincts that broke for Hurth were Elmont-Japan, Krakow-Clover Bottom, Sullivan and New Haven.
Houston took over the seat vacated by former Judge David Hoven, who Hurth formerly worked for, upon Hoven’s retirement.
Houston said Tuesday night that he was happy but had little time to celebrate.
“I’ve got a full docket day planned tomorrow, and I’m just looking forward to getting to work,” he said.
While Hurth, who is also New Haven city attorney, questioned Houston’s lack of experience outside being a prosecutor during the campaign, Houston said he already has implemented changes as judge that have reduced case backlogs.
Houston also credited support from law enforcement in the victory.
“It really meant everything,” he said. “I spent seven years as a prosecutor, working with police officers. They knew me as a person. I became friends with quite a few of them, and I think the citizens of Franklin County put a lot of stock in their opinion.”
In a text message to The Missourian, Hurth wrote that he is proud of the campaign his team ran.
“I offer congratulations and my best thoughts to the Judge,” he wrote. “I am glad we live in a country that affords us the opportunity to try make our county better. I love Franklin County, where my family has lived, and will continue to live for a long time. I am grateful for all those who helped in my campaign. I look forward to working with GOP candidates up and down the ballot to win in November.”