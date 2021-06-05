The Washington Fire Department was alerted to a residential structure fire around 12:40 a.m. June 1 at 657 W. Seventh St.
Residents in the home were awoken by smoke alarms after a fire sparked in a bedroom and were able to safely exit by the time firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:45 a.m., according to a press release.
Firefighters said they found heavy smoke at the floor of the structure while conducting a walk around the residence after arrival. A crew then entered the structure and extinguished the fire before 1 a.m.
The bedroom where the fire originated sustained substantial damage, including minor water damage. The rest of the home received moderate smoke and heat damage, according to the department. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.
Washington EMS also responded to the scene, though no one was evaluated or transported.
All units cleared the scene by 2:32 a.m.