The Missouri House approved a bill this week that, if it becomes law, will bring the state in line with most of its neighbors in allowing sports betting. The proposal faces some hurdles in the Senate, however, including an attempt to tie the legislation to a controversial bill that would legalize video lottery games in convenience stores.
“In the House, the sports betting was a separate bill,” said Rep. Kyle Marquart, R-Washington, who voted in favor of the legislation. “And I have not seen what the Senate is doing, but I’m not a big fan of the convenience store gambling machines, for lack of a better word.”
Marquart said sports betting was “pretty far down the road” toward final approval, and that thousands of people have recently been driving to neighboring states to place millions of dollars worth of bets during March Madness.
“Those dollars can do good things in the state of Missouri,” he said, adding that there’s little that can be done to stop people from driving out of state to gamble on sports.
In approving the bill, House Republicans sided with casino companies and the state’s major league sports teams to block amendments sought by Democrats that would have required higher taxes and limits on promotional costs.
As the legislation now moves to consideration by the Senate, however, another potential obstacle is a competing bill promoted by Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, that would pave the way for legalizing video lottery terminals that have been appearing in convenience stores throughout the state in recent years, which critics characterize as illegal slot machines.
“There’s 25,000 or more in the state,” Dave Schatz, a Sullivan Republican and former president pro tem of the Missouri Senate, said of the machines, which are the subject of an ongoing federal lawsuit.
The machines, such as those marketed by Torch Electronics, LLC, are “100 percent” gambling machines, Schatz said. “Multiple states, along with Platte County, have deemed these devices to be gambling devices and they’re nothing more than that.”
Although the machines in Platte County — which were publicly destroyed by court order using a backhoe in 2021 — were made by a different, Kansas-based company, they were similar to the “no chance” games marketed by Torch, which has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to political action committees run by former House Speaker Steve Tilley, who serves as the company’s lobbyist.
Torch is being sued by Sullivan-based TNT Amusements, Inc., a company that leases entertainment devices such as jukeboxes, video games and pool tables to businesses similar to the ones to which Torch markets its video lottery terminals.
“No chance” gaming terminals have been described as “illegal devices” and “essentially unregulated slot machines” by the Missouri Gaming Association, a casino industry trade association. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has also declared the machines illegal, and in December 2020, Franklin County Prosecutor Matthew Becker filed misdemeanor charges against James McNutt, owner of Midwest Petroleum, for possession of three “no chance” devices. A bench trial in that case is scheduled for June of this year.
Makers of “no chance” machines such as Torch argue that they do not qualify as slot machines because they include a button on the screen that tells the user of the machine, if they happen to click it, whether the next play will win a cash payout. Those who say the machines are illegal, however, argue that because they don’t tell players whether the next play after the current one will be a winner, they function the same as slot machines, enticing users to continue putting in money for the chance that the next play will win.
“Sports wagering has always been a separate issue from the video lottery terminals,” said Schatz.
He added, however, that those such as Hoskins, who are trying to force both issues to be combined into a single bill, have been working for years to do so.
“That’s his endgame, that they’re not going to let one pass without the other,” said Schatz.
“My fear is that they’re going to continue to wear down people and influence people in order to get these things passed where they’ll be legal to be in every other gas station or whatever, you know, wherever they’re going to have them,” he said.
“If we’re going to go down that path, we have to have a fair playing field, which there’s not. These people have established relationships with these gas stations and places that if all of the sudden the state authorizes this, voila, they’re already there, and no one would have a fair opportunity if they were going to expand and have these types of games.”
Besides the state legislature, other state agencies, such as the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, could also address the issue, Schatz added.
“But they’re not willing to because they’ve been tied into the Tilley machine in reality,” he said. “But there’s millions of dollars a day, I’m just telling you, you wouldn’t believe how much money is going into these machines every day.”