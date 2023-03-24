Gambling Machines

Two "no-chance" gambling machines await customers in a Columbia convenience store. 

The Missouri House approved a bill this week that, if it becomes law, will bring the state in line with most of its neighbors in allowing sports betting. The proposal faces some hurdles in the Senate, however, including an attempt to tie the legislation to a controversial bill that would legalize video lottery games in convenience stores.

“In the House, the sports betting was a separate bill,” said Rep. Kyle Marquart, R-Washington, who voted in favor of the legislation. “And I have not seen what the Senate is doing, but I’m not a big fan of the convenience store gambling machines, for lack of a better word.”