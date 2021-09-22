New Haven’s Balloon Glow race and festival kicks off its 32nd year this weekend.
Events begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday with a walking parade, followed by the balloon glow at 6:30 p.m. in the city park. Organized by the New Haven Chamber of Commerce, the parade will start in front of New Haven Lumber, cross the pedestrian bridge over Highway 100 and end at the park. Everyone is welcome to join the procession.
After the parade and as the summer sun sets, attendees will be able to walk past the hot-air balloons, inflated and lit up by their burners before they compete Saturday in the race. Park Drive will be closed for the free event, and spectators are encouraged to park at the high school and swimming pool parking lots or on Lions Drive.
The balloon race will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. The competition will be a hare and hounds race where one balloon — the hare — takes off and travels, eventually laying out a large X for a target. The rest of the balloons, the hounds, are tasked with following the hare and tossing a bean bag as close as possible to the target. The pilot whose bean bag lands closest to the center of the X will be declared the winner. Spectators can bring a blanket or chair to the park to watch the action. The event’s website suggests checking the forecast on the day of the race to see which direction the wind is blowing, so citizens aren’t surprised if balloons land in a street or parking lot near their home.
Attendees are allowed to bring their own coolers to the events, but food and soft drinks also will be available for purchase. Drones or other flying objects will not be permitted at either event because of Federal Aviation Association regulations.