Some Union horseshoe enthusiasts are being told they will have to play just for fun if they want to use city pits for their league.
In the wake of a tournament that had been scheduled for Aug. 22 being canceled by the city due to a lack of signups, horseshoe league organizer Kathy Narup spoke at an Aug. 27 park advisory board meeting. The tournament was seen as a way to help make up for the league Narup runs being canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Narup asked the board and Parks Director Chad Pohlmann to allow her to again attempt to have a tournament.
“I would make absolutely nothing,” she said. “The city would make it all.”
Work was completed at the horseshoe pits at the fairgrounds before the league started in 2018, with competitors all 21 or older. Narup said they raised $800 to pay to upgrade facilities, with no cost to the city.
The league has typically run by players paying $5 a night, with a $20 fee for larger tournaments, Narup said. The money goes to first, second and third place finishers.
“I would certainly like to continue that,” she said. “It is a big sport. We travel everywhere.”
But Pohlmann said inconsistencies with the way the city partners with Narup are among the reasons Union is revising its policies for how the parks department works with outside groups. Union wants to require outside sports groups be 501(c)(3) nonprofits that lease the city property.
“What we did before was not consistent with what I think a municipality or city should participate in, with non-employed city personnel,” Pohlman said, citing specifically, taking money and then holding a facility and running a tournament or league through the city with no agreement and no set rules and liabilities.
While Narup said 75 people showed interest in playing in the August tournament, Pohlmann said only four had signed up through the city. “We had to cancel because I could not dedicate the amount of money to run a beer garden and a concession stand for four people that had signed up,” he said.
Narup took issue with that because registration also was allowed the day of the tournament. But parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said they need more people to register in advance.
“There’s no way to prepare for that food-wise, so we have to have the majority of them come through us to make it financially fit for us to hire all these people and buy all this food,” she said.
The city also does not like to do events with cash payouts like the one planned for the horseshoe tournament.
“That may be something that is custom for horseshoes, but it’s not something the city does. We do not do a pay-to-play, and if we have in the past, that is not something that I am going to do,” said Pohlmann, who took over as director in February. “You win a league, you win a tournament, you get a T-shirt, you get a trophy, maybe a high-five.”
Narup responded that the city is to blame because of the wording in the flyer for the canceled tournament.
“There’s a conflict here, and I’m not trying to be rude, but I didn’t make the flyer,” she said. “But when you sent the flyer out on the website, you put ‘cash prizes.’ ”
Pohlmann acknowledged a mistake on the city’s part with the flyer. “We had done those things in the past, and whenever I became aware of it, we addressed it,” he said. “And we will not do that in the future.”
Breeden added that cash payouts are not appropriate because of audits where the department must document all spending.
The city also could not honor Narup’s request to collect a portion of the city’s beer and concession sales, Pohlmann said.
“We are 100-percent open to having tournaments, it’s just that you have to get insurance and you have to make an agreement, then you are more than welcome to hold a tournament,” he said.
Narup plans to address members of the board of aldermen on the issue at their Monday, Sept. 21, parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting, Pohlmann said.