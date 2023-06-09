Don Gillette tosses a horseshoe
Buy Now

Don Gillette tosses a horseshoe during the A and B Class tournament June 12 at the 2021 Franklin County Fair.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Union is planning to hold weekly open play horseshoe nights at the pits it owns at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

“I’m not going to do a league, it’s just, they would come and play,” Kathy Narup, publicity director for the Missouri Horseshoe Pitchers Association, told the Union Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at its May 15 meeting.

Tags