Union is planning to hold weekly open play horseshoe nights at the pits it owns at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
“I’m not going to do a league, it’s just, they would come and play,” Kathy Narup, publicity director for the Missouri Horseshoe Pitchers Association, told the Union Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at its May 15 meeting.
Narup initially suggested charging $5 for adults to play and $3 or $4 for children, with the money going to the parks department. She would like play to start after the Franklin County Fair, which is scheduled for June 8-11.
“Due to the fact that cornhole has, kind of, taken over horseshoes, I would like to promote it to the youth around here, to bring some kids in,” she said.
But Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the city does not charge for open play sports, except to get back its own costs. That includes small charges for its evening open play volleyball and pickleball, which requires the city to pay someone to be on site while members of the public play.
He recommended against charging people for open play horseshoes.
“We do a number of things like this with the parks, and we have a number of facilities that we have opened and traditionally we don’t charge if it is open play, unless there is some sort of staffing fee that we have to try to compensate for,” Pohlmann said. “I think it’s a great idea. I think it’s awesome, just anything that would get people out into the community and participating at all levels, all age groups, I think that’s what we are here for in the parks department.”
Narup said she initially asked to charge so that fees would maintain equipment.
Ward 4 Alderman Tom Strubberg asked about making sure the horseshoe area is reserved in case a second group tried to play at the same time.
“I know that’s unlikely, but I could see somebody stick ‘em by trying to do that,” he said.
The parks departments asks sports participants to act within the “courtesies and customs” for their sport, Pohlmann said. “And sometimes there is a little bit of growing pains on individuals trying to learn those customs and courtesies if they are new to that sport.”
The only way for a group to have “total control” over the times it plays is to reach an agreement with the city, similar to what the Union Baseball Association does, that allows the organization to schedule its own events, Pohlmann said.
“This sounds like we’re trying to encourage the sport, we’re trying to push the sport, and we want to do an open play,” he said of the proposed horseshoe nights. “I think that sharing it with the resources that we have with social media and the newspaper and trying to encourage people to go down and begin play.”
The committee, made up of members of the Board of Aldermen, determined they did not need to vote because the horseshoe courts are open to anyone.
Technically, the public can play horseshoes at any time at the fairgrounds, as long as the pits are not rented out, Pohlmann told The Missourian. But the city still plans to have an open play time.
“We are going to focus on a specific time, so that folks can share their passion of horseshoes,” Pohlmann said.
Narup added that she is looking for a site that could potentially host the state horseshoe tournament. “It’s something we need to look into,” she said. “It makes a lot of money.”
Narup asked aldermen if they knew of a building that could hold the state tournament, which needs to be able to hold 28 portable horseshoe courts and have concessions.
Aldermen suggested Narup look at the roller rink being renovated near East Central College or an indoor horse arena.