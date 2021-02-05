Mackenzie Dean, lead assistant at the St. Louis-based Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, doesn’t even recognize the 12 remaining horses that came to the ranch south of Union after an October crash on Interstate 44 near Washington.
“I was looking at photos recently from the night of the wreck, and it’s amazing,” she said. “They (now) hardly have scars. They don’t seem too traumatized by the event that took place that night.”
Dean has been working with the horses since they arrived at the ranch. The horses were being transported to a slaughterhouse when the crash occurred.
“Probably one of the best aspects of my job is seeing the transformation of when horses come in versus when they leave,” she said. “Especially in this case, when you realize where they were headed, and now that they’re safe.”
Twenty-nine horses were involved in the crash, but only 15 survived and were brought to Longmeadow. Once there, three had to be euthanized.
Of the remaining 12 horses, seven are now available for adoption. Longmeadow Director Amanda Mullen said the ranch hopes to make the remaining five horses available for adoption soon, but they need more time to recover.
“They are still recovering from their wounds, and we are working on improving their behavior,” she said.
The horses went through their most intense treatment the first eight weeks they were at Longmeadow.
When the trailer crashed, horses ended up on its side, and horses in the front of the trailer ended up with other horses on top of them, Mullen said.
“It took two employees the entire day, every day, just to take care of the horses,” Mullen said. “They had a lot of leg lacerations (and) abrasions.”
Longmeadow workers spent hours wrapping and treating horses’ wounds, Dean said.
“We gave anti-inflammatory medications, we gave pain reliever medications,” she said. “We went through quite a lot of bandaging material.”
The horses taken to the 165-acre ranch range in age from 3 to 28 and include breeds like quarter horses, standardbred, Belgian draft horses and even thoroughbreds. One horse, which staff members named Phoenix because she “rose from the ashes,” had raced just a month before the crash.
The Humane Society took ownership of the horses after their former owner agreed to waive ownership in exchange for the Humane Society paying the veterinary bills. The bills have now reached about $25,000.
Dean thanks the public for donating bandages and other equipment the ranch used.
“We are incredibly grateful because we did rack up quite the bills at numerous different vet clinics with all the treatment and care they had to receive,” she said.
Mullen hopes more people will show interest in adopting the horses.
“We don’t have as much interest in adoption right now as we would like,” she said. “When the wreck first happened, it was national news. A lot of people wanted to take them. Now, we are three months out, and we want that adoption interest to come back.”
People who aren’t able to adopt horses can still take part in the ranch’s sponsorship program or buy items on the ranch’s Amazon wish list.
Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is offering $100 off all horse adoption fees through Feb. 27. The ranch has a total of 96 horses, about 50 of them currently available to adopt.
The cost of adopting horses varies, with most between $500 and $800. The amount of time the process takes depends on the person adopting. “If it’s a good fit, we can approve an adoption within a couple days,” Mullen said.
Longmeadow officials prefer people with experience adopt horses, though they will work to train new horse owners. Since horses love companionship, they also prefer horses not be on their own, so people are encouraged to adopt two horses if they don’t already have horses.
For information on adopting horses, visit longmeadowrescueranch.org.
Longmeadow also has other farm animals like goats, chickens, geese and ducks.
“We have a bunch of miniature pigs,” Mullen said. “If anybody wants to adopt a pig, come here.”