Some familiar faces new to county politics were among the first in line when filing for the August primaries opened Tuesday.
The first to file was Lisa Smart, who is running for the Franklin County recorder of deeds job now held by Jennifer Metcalf. Smart, the chief deputy recorder of deeds, has worked in the office 18 years.
“Jenny (Metcalf) is planning her retirement,” Smart said. “I’m, basically, seeking a promotion from the voters.”
Later Tuesday, Metcalf confirmed that after “much deliberation” she will retire at the end of her term.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, of Washington, who filed to run for reelection later Tuesday morning, called Metcalf’s retirement “a great loss for Franklin County.”
Two people filed to seek associate circuit court judge positions in the first half hour of filing.
Union attorney Charles Hurth III is running for the Division 6 judge position. Judge Matthew Houston was recently appointed to the position, which was formerly held by Judge David Hoven, by Gov. Mike Parson.
Hurth has worked as an attorney since 1988 and has been city attorney in New Haven the last 19 years, he said. He worked for Hoven from 1987 to 1990, when Hoven was a practicing attorney.
Mark Brinkmann, who was elected New Haven municipal judge in 2021, is now seeking the Division 7 position currently held by Associate Judge Stanley Williams. The Washington resident has been an attorney for 22 years.
Brinkmann, who turned 48 Tuesday, was joined by his wife Kelly Brinkmann, herself a candidate in April’s Washington School Board election, as well as their children Peter, 10 ½, and twins Taytum and Titus, 9.
“I just thought that it was time,” Mark Brinkmann said. “It took a lot of prayer.”
Also filing shortly after the county clerk’s office opened Tuesday were incumbents County Prosecutor Matthew Becker and Auditor Angela Gibson. Becker is a former law partner of Brinkmann’s and took photos of his friend’s filing.
County Clerk Tim Baker, of Robertsville, who filed to seek another term after the initial rush Tuesday, ran the “random drawing” process, picking a number to designate where candidates who file the first day are placed on the ballot.
Baker said having the drawing lessened the need for candidates to file as soon as his office opened at 8 a.m., but he was still surprised there weren’t more candidates there right away.
All seven candidates to file by The Missourian’s print deadline Tuesday morning will run in the Aug. 2 Republican Primary. Candidates have until March 29 to file, with those who file after Tuesday placed on the ballot in the order they file.