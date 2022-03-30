Two of the major award winners at Saturday night’s Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Service Awards banquet turned out to be the same person.
Jennifer Hope, founder of Hope Ranch, was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award, the final award of the night. With no other Court Appointed Special Advocates in attendance, Hope also accepted the Nonprofit of the Year award for Franklin County CASA.
The Distinguished Service Award is presented to a person over 41 who has made a great difference to the community.
Hope began her career as a special education teacher, said Judge Joseph Purschke, who hosted the awards. She worked as a principal and assistant administrator for the Union R-XI School District but took early retirement after seeing the plight of children in foster care as a CASA volunteer.
Hope formed the board that started planning Hope Ranch, looking to build a place where children can start to reverse problems created by abuse and neglect. The first four children were accepted earlier this year, and a therapeutic school for up to 48 children is expected to open by the end of 2022. The school is expected to eventually house up to 84 children.
Hope told the audience of 180 people that kids have always tugged her heart.
“Especially the ones that have a ’tude,” she said. “Especially if they are in the foster care system and bounced around due to circumstances out of their control, there’s usually a reason for that behavior.”
Hope Ranch is licensed at its location in Stanton but is now in the “tough part” of employment work, Hope said.
“That’s our goal, to give them a chance to create their own reality and not believe any longer that the past has to define them forever,” she said.
Hope said she came up with the idea for the project in 2012 and started the board two years later. She credited the ranch’s board with helping build it. “It’s taken a long time, longer than I thought,” she said. “But boy, you move slow and steady and you can accomplish great things.”
CASA, which has been in Franklin County since 2006, has staff recruit and train volunteers who build relationships with children in foster care and inform the court what is best for the child, Purschke said.
The relationships Hope has established with CASA students has been among the most rewarding she’s had, she said.
Shield Award
Union Fire Chief Russ Hamilton praised the work of his firefighters when receiving the Shield Award for First Responders. They had just assisted a man in the audience at the chamber dinner in Union City Auditorium who had a medical emergency.
“Daily, this group faces challenges and tasks as they perform emergency services to those in need, while the whole time trying to work through society’s challenges that are out there, like COVID,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton has helped the fire department grow to a “professional service that the community can take pride in,” Purschke said. He also worked to make the department a full-time, instead of volunteer, service.
Business of the Year
Red, White and Brew Coffee Co. took home the Business of the Year award. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Red, White and Brew donated food to Meals for Mercy, a program that provided food from local restaurants to health care workers. Purschke said Red, White and Brew has always opened its doors to help smaller businesses and organizations.
Outstanding Community Project
Rachel Reagan-Purschke and her law firm received the award for Outstanding Community Project for the second annual Christmas tree auction. Attendees bid on decorated Christmas trees in three downtown Union locations, raising $3,625 this year to buy presents for children in foster care.
Outstanding Young Person
Jeff Kessels, funeral director at Oltmann Funeral Home, was named Outstanding Young Person. He is on the boards for the Union R-XI Foundation, Loving Hearts Outreach and the Brian Wood Memorial Scholarship.
“One of the challenges we face is getting more young people involved in organizations, something that all of you are probably aware of,” he said. “But I’ve learned over the years that it can be difficult to balance life and balancing volunteering in organizations. But even just giving a small amount of your time can be such an investment in not only your community, but also in yourself and for the future.”
Outstanding Educator
Union High School’s Taylor Tholen, who serves as student council adviser, leadership class instructor and instructional technology specialist, was named Outstanding Educator. Purschke said Tholen encourages creativity, communication and skills that will make his students not only successful but good people.
Tholen’s work includes putting together the school’s annual Veterans Day salute.
Outstanding Student
The award for Outstanding Student went to Lucas Hoekel, a sophomore at Union High. Along with taking part in sports, he is part of a youth ministry and works at Six Flags, Purschke said. Hoekel is also known for his kindness toward others.
The chamber also announced that its Long Haul award will be handed out at a separate event May 19.