Hope Ranch group homes underway
From left, Joe and Nancy Schroeder, Jennifer Hope, Candy Key, the late Elaine and Larry Davis and Paula Dace stand outside on the of Hope Ranch group homes March 27, 2021, near Stanton.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

A long planned family-style home and school is among the nonprofit agencies seeking American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) assistance through Franklin County.

Hope Ranch of Missouri will have live-in counselors and “house parents” for children in the foster system in Franklin County, according to Missourian archives. But board members told county commissioners at their Tuesday, Nov. 1, meeting that they need additional funding to get the project over the finish line.

