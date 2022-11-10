A long planned family-style home and school is among the nonprofit agencies seeking American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) assistance through Franklin County.
Hope Ranch of Missouri will have live-in counselors and “house parents” for children in the foster system in Franklin County, according to Missourian archives. But board members told county commissioners at their Tuesday, Nov. 1, meeting that they need additional funding to get the project over the finish line.
The facility in Stanton has some students and is starting to build a gymnasium, said retired Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke, a Hope Ranch board member.
With an ARPA grant totalling $926,375, Hope Ranch looks to get its first phase “fully functional,” said board President Dr. Lee Parks.
“If a kid has a stable environment, it’s not that hard to learn,” she said. “But when there are drugs in the house or there’s an alcoholic parent or there’s worry about younger siblings being abused or any number of things, it’s hard for a kid to learn.”
ARPA is set up for places like Hope Ranch, Parks said. “We have great plans, we thought we had all our ducks set up in a row. We had money set aside for the school, we had the money that we were building our homes with. We had six months of funding, while we established our revenue stream.”
Then COVID-19 hit, Parks told commissioners. “It really did a number on us,” she said. “We are now getting out of our start-up money, and we’re going to have to get into our building fund soon.”
The rollout for Hope Ranch has also been hampered by lengthy background checks for people they know are “perfectly fine,” Parks said.
“It’s a long, hard road,” she said.
Having a controlled environment for kids who have talent but lack a solid family structure will be important, Toelke explained.
“Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of funding out there for that,” he said. “That’s what Hope Ranch does. It works with the kids. It teaches them right from wrong. It gives them a good, structured environment. To me, that was a no-brainer when they asked if I wanted to support the program.”
In addition to foster children, Hope Ranch will serve kids referred for extra help by school districts, Parks noted.
“There are a much larger population of those kids out there than there are foster kids, even though we have 350-400 foster kids in the county all the time,” she said. “The school is going to help kids, their families, the districts, who are overwhelmed, and the county itself in the long run.”
The school will also teach life skills like finding jobs and registering to vote, Parks added.
The total Hope Ranch project is projected to cost $4.2 million, according to Missourian archives.
Programs like Hope Ranch should be nationwide, Toelke said. “There needs to be a focus working with our youth with similar programs, and start working with them when they’re young,” he said.
While praising Hope Ranch, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said all the applications for outside grant funding from the county’s $20.2 million in ARPA funds have been forwarded to consultant UHY LLP, which will later forward them to the county after review.
“I appreciate all you guys are doing,” he said. “It’s definitely a recognized need throughout the country, much less this county.”
Additional information about the funding requested is expected to be released next week.