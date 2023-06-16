The Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition is hosting a community forum this month at which speakers will present facts about marijuana.
Now that the use of recreational marijuana is legal for adults in Missouri, HOPE Program Director Julie Hook said the organizers wish to educate the public about the effects of cannabis, or marijuana, on youth. The forum, titled “Weeding Out the Facts,” is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at the East Central College Training Center, 350 Audrey Lane in Union.
“We are really trying to do what we can to make sure that caring adults understand the concern about cannabis in youth and help limit access to it and understand why that’s important,” Hook said.
HOPE plans to provide information from Stanford University’s School of Medicine that will explore the facts versus opinions about cannabis. Special guest Amanda Ruback, community outreach coordinator with the Missouri Poison Center, will also discuss the increase of children and teenagers who have been taken to the emergency room due to tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, poisoning.
“Recently teens and young adults actually are reporting at a higher rate to emergency rooms because of the side effects of the high THC content of the drugs they have ingested,” Hook said.
She said these ingestions are not necessarily accidental, but that they are taking edibles or smoking marijuana not knowing there could be consequences to ingesting too much THC.
“No, they are not going to overdose on the drug itself, but there are other health consequences that we need to know about,” Hook said.
Free resources will be available for people to take home and share with their children about why drugs like alcohol, tobacco, and now marijuana, are not legal for minors and the health concerns involved.
The event is free and open to both adults and teenagers. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions at the end of the presentations. Attendees will have a chance to win prizes, and must be present to win. Seating is limited for this event, so participants should reserve their seat by going to tinyurl.com/3rmnwx8a or calling 636-239-7652. Hook said if people are not able to reserve their seat ahead of time, they will still be able to join the forum.
