Marijuana Plants
Buy Now

Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2022.

 (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images via The Missouri Independent)

The Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition is hosting a community forum this month at which speakers will present facts about marijuana.

Now that the use of recreational marijuana is legal for adults in Missouri, HOPE Program Director Julie Hook said the organizers wish to educate the public about the effects of cannabis, or marijuana, on youth. The forum, titled “Weeding Out the Facts,” is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at the East Central College Training Center, 350 Audrey Lane in Union.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.