The Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition is hosting a photo contest for teenagers.
The HOPE Coalition, a local organization that aims to raise awareness and provide resources to combat drug abuse, is looking for photos depicting teenagers engaging in positive activities to use in its Real Talk PSA marketing and educational media materials for the coming months. The photo contest is open to teenagers in middle and high school.
“During the school year there are lots of opportunities for them to become involved in positive outlets, and some can feel isolated during the summer months,” HOPE Coalition Program Director Julie Hook said in an email. “We wanted to offer up the Real Talk Photo Contest as an easy way to be a part of something fun.”
Hook said the HOPE Coalition is looking for ways to use all photos submitted as long as the photos meet the requirements. The photos could be used on social media, in advertisements in local movie theaters and even on billboards, with the goal of showing alternatives to misusing substances.
The contest is open from now until Saturday, Aug. 5. To enter the contest, participants are encouraged to send their photo to sobertruthproject@gmail.com, along with their name, school and grade, cellphone number and parent or guardian’s name and cellphone number. Contestants should receive confirmation of their entry within two days. All photos submitted will be entered in a drawing for two $100 Amazon gift cards.
