Don Northington, who served in the U.S. Navy at the tail end of World War II, has been trying to go on an Honor Flight for some time now. Between leading the Washington School District as superintendent, presiding over the chamber of commerce, and the COVID-19 pandemic shutting the program down, the sight-seeing tour of Washington D.C. has taken a backseat for more than a decade.
On June 18, the 94-year-old veteran will board a plane bound for the nation’s capital as part of the first Honor Flight group from Franklin County in over two years.
“My family just thinks it’s great,” he said. “I left it up to them and they said, ‘Well Dad, you ought to do that,’ so here I go.”
Franklin County Honor Flight (FCHF) has been sending flights of 26 veterans and 26 guardians since 2007. The trip is free for the veterans. President Rosalie McGaugh said in addition to Northington, two Korean War veterans and 23 Vietnam War veterans will be making the trip in June.
McGaugh said FCHF has 60 to 70 veterans waiting on a list to go to D.C. and she often receives calls from excited veterans about their upcoming trip. FCHF plans to have three flights this year, which is about as many as they sent pre-pandemic.
The trip would not be possible, she said, without several donors in the community, including the Gasconade Timing Association, who gave over $20,000 to FCHF to send vets to the capital.
The participants will visit monuments and sites around Washington including the Vietnam, Korean and WWII War memorials. McGaugh said the day’s schedule is packed tight so the travelers can see as much as possible.
John Carter, who was a code breaker for the Air Force from 1954-1958, said everything he has heard from friends who have participated has been positive. His daughter signed him up for the trip as a Christmas present.
“My guardian is my son-in-law who is also retired in the military — Air Force — so, we’ll have at least two people excited on the flight,” Carter joked.
Northington said he has been to Washington D.C, and seen most of the sights, but he is excited to see the World War II Memorial for the first time.