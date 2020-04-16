Franklin County Honor Flight organizers were supposed to be in their peak season, in the middle of trips to Washington, D.C.
Instead, they are wondering if they will be able to get any trips for veterans in this year. On the recommendation of the National Honor Flight Network, the local organization has already postponed flights scheduled for April 1, May 13 and June 17, each of which would have brought 26 veterans on a one-day trip of a lifetime.
Franklin County Honor Flight now hopes to reschedule the flights later this year.
“We’re looking at trying to get two or three flights in September,” board member Skip Buehrle said Wednesday, April 8, a day he had planned to take part in a presentation at Clark-Vitt Elementary School.
The presentation, like other school activities, was canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic. Honor Flight hopes their flights are merely postponed.
Each veteran takes a sponsor, so with three Honor Flight representatives on the flight, around 55 total people attend.
“When you take 55 people on a bus and you get on a plane with 200 to 300 people, it doesn’t make sense,” Buehrle said.
The flight will, typically, bring one or two World War II veterans, five or six Korean veterans and 20 or more Vietnam veterans, Buehrle said. While some veterans have been calling wanting to see how soon they can fly, others stress making sure it is safe to fly.
All veterans have said they want the trips to eventually go forward.
The vast majority of veterans fall into the Centers for Disease Control’s high-risk category. Many of the veterans also live in community settings, such as retirement homes or assisted living facilities, where the risk of spreading illness is extremely high.
“Some of the people are in ill health, and we don’t want to expose them, for sure,” Buehrle said.
Even after travel is authorized, there could be issues coordinating the flights with the national organization, he said.
“There are like 150-some (local) honor flights in the United States, so I’m sure everybody will jump on it at the same time,” he said.
Also in potential jeopardy is an Oct. 17 event at East Central College for veterans whose health won’t allow them to make the flight. The Flightless Flight would feature video of the experience, which Missourian sports editor Bill Battle was supposed to record on one of the D.C. trips this year.
It will also have tributes like a water salute, where fire trucks spray plumes of water over vehicles carrying the veterans. The event can’t take place until the filming is complete.
Since its inception in 2007, Franklin County Honor Flight has sponsored approximately 50 trips, with more than 2,000 veterans and at least 1,000 guardians on those trips. They view memorials built in their honor.
The veterans, along with their guardians, who pay their own way, leave early in the morning for the nation’s capital and return late at night the same day. The trips are well organized and the veterans cover a lot of territory in one day.
For more information, visit fchonorflight.org
“We haven’t give up,” Buehrle said. “We’re going to work on September.”