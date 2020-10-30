A Union police officer is giving back to area veterans through his real estate business.
Kevin Williams, who has been with the police department since 2008, added Realtor to his title in 2018 when he launched Frontline Realtors, which brokers through MORE, Realtors.
The Franklin County native and Pacific High School graduate continues to work as a school resource officer and decided he wanted to do more for the community through his new endeavor so every year he chooses a different organization to donate 5 percent of his real estate sales commissions to them.
This year’s recipient is Franklin County Honor Flight, which takes veterans on trips to see monuments in their honor in Washington, D.C.
This has been a tough year for Franklin County Honor Flight, which had to cancel its four trips to Washington, D.C., because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to President Rosalie McGaugh. While Honor Flight received some money from outside organizations, like the Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association steak sandwich sale, it has been prohibited from holding its own fundraisers.
“While I’ve personally never been, Rosalie has described the contentment that these veterans feel after being a part of it,” Williams said. “While we will never be able to repay our veterans for their sacrifice, it’s an honor to help them and this organization in any way that I can.”
From Jan. 1, 2020, through mid-October, Williams had donated $4,357 to Honor Flight. The fundraiser runs through the end of the year, after which Williams will find another organization to donate to.
McGaugh said Franklin County Honor Flight won’t be able to go to D.C. again until June 2021 at the earliest. So it is meaningful that people are remembering to donate. Williams’ donations so far will allow eight veterans to visit D.C.
“We appreciate all the community help,” she said.
Trips for the 26 veterans on each flight are paid for through Honor Flight. Each of them has a guardian who pays their own way.
Williams said he plans to serve as an Honor Flight guardian in the future.
For more information, visit Williams’ agency on Facebook (Frontline Realtors) or call 636-433-8570.