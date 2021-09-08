Often unseen, the homeless population in Missouri is growing, according to a 2020 assessment report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That report found that on any given night in the state, an estimated 6,500 people experienced homelessness, which is up 5.6 percent from 2019.
Aimee Appell, president of the Community Relations Board, said homelessness can take many forms.
“A lot of people have this notion that homelessness is people living out under overpasses,” Appell said. “But there are also people who are living in their car for a week or a month. Then you have teenagers who are couch surfing, going from one friend’s house to the next.”
Appell and other members of the board, which is an initiative launched by Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy last fall, believe homelessness is something worth talking about — and they hope that others are willing to join the conversation.
“People may not see homelessness happening in Washington or Franklin County, but it is certainly happening here,” Appell said. This winter, more than $74,000 was raised to help house the community’s homeless population at The American Inn in Washington through an initiative of the Franklin County Community Resource Board. That initiative provided more than 500 nights of stay, or temporary housing to individuals who are homeless, at the hotel when overnight temperatures fell below 32 degrees, or 40 degrees if there was precipitation.
The community relations board has organized a series of community conversations about homelessness. This series of sessions, which will be hosted at the Washington Public Library, are made possible thanks to a $3,000 grant from American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities program.
The grant is being used to pay for members of the relations board and Washington Public library staff to receive training on facilitating group conversations on sometimes sensitive, if not controversial, topics. The conversations are scheduled for Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.; Sept. 29 at 1:30 p.m.; Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.; and Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. The sessions on Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 will be conducted via Zoom and will have a capacity of 10 participants.
The remaining sessions will be held in person and will have a capacity of 20 participants per session.
“We have no agenda. We are not advocating for a particular policy or legislation or trying to convince people about what we think that we need to do about homelessness in Washington,” Appell said. “What we are hoping is that these 90-minute conversations will yield some broad themes, focusing more on the process of homelessness in Washington than on some goal.”
She continued, “We want to hear everybody’s experiences because we know there are people in our community who have experienced homelessness. This is our chance to learn from others in the community.”
Those interested in signing up for the community conversations can do so online at the library’s website, washmolib.org, or by calling 636-390-1070. Appell said the relations board is willing to schedule additional sessions if the demand is there.
If these conversations are successful, the Community Relations Board plans to host more conversations in the future.
“We simply want to cultivate a culture of public conversation,” Appell said, adding potential future topics range widely, from racial justice to what it is like to live in Washington as an elderly person without a car.