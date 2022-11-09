Washington’s city council voted 5-3 in favor of a special use permit that will allow a charitable foundation to operate a homeless shelter on Highway A in hopes of addressing the issue of homelessness in the city.
The vote ended what Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn said has been an “emotional issue” for the city since it was proposed in early September.
“This was not an easy process,” said Hagedorn, who told The Missourian after the meeting, that he was prepared to vote in favor of the proposal had the council deadlocked. Among those voting in favor of the shelter permit were First Ward Councilman Al Behr, Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels, Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke, Third Ward Councilman Chad Briggs, and Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier. Those voting in opposition were First Ward Councilman Duane Reed, Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch, and Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Coulter.
After the meeting, Coulter said his opposition to the proposal stemmed from the number of constituents who reached out to him and vocalized their opposition to the proposed shelter.
“However, knowing Mr. Hoberock, if there was anyone who I would trust to do this and to do it right, it would be him,” Coulter said.
Developer Greg Hoberock said he was “ecstatic” by the council’s decision and that he could abide by the restrictions and conditions that the council imposed on the property.
“I’m not disappointed. I can live with the resolution and with the ordinance,” said Hoberock, who is wanting to convert his industrial-use building at 2132 Highway A into a homeless shelter.
While Hoberock owns the property through the Forest Hills, LLC, the building will be leased to the Washington Charitable Foundation. The foundation is headed by Anne McPherson, who is Hoberock’s wife. The charitable foundation has signed an agreement with Life’s River, the organization that will operate the homeless shelter.
According to Hoberock, he hopes to have the temporary shelter operational by the fall of 2023.
“That would be a very aggressive construction schedule,” Hoberock said.
When it opens, the temporary housing shelter will be operating under a number of restrictions imposed on it by the city council. For example, the homeless shelter is limited to 25 people residing there. However, during special circumstances, the shelter can house an additional five people, but only for a 30-day window.
“I was hoping to be able to house 30 people, but 25 is a number that I can live with,” Hoberock said. “It was a compromise that worked with the city council and we will manage it.”
Another restriction imposed on the shelter is that a vehicle must be provided for guest transportation.
“The purpose of the transportation requirement is to keep people from walking on Highway A,” Hoberock said. He said it is too soon to know how they will fulfill the transportation requirement.
“I will have to wait and see what transportation the people may have. Some people may have their own cars,” Hoberock said. “But we will move people around so that they aren’t walking on Highway A, that’s the commitment we have made to the city.”
Under the resolution approved by the council, the special use permit “shall automatically expire” if Hoberock sells the property. Hoberock said he has no intention of ever selling the property.
In his comments prior to the vote, Patke thanked Hoberock for “being willing to work with the city.”
“This has been the conversation of many meetings, special meetings, and the discussion on the street for months now,” Patke said. “I just want to say that the applicant has been nothing but willing to work with us, especially through the special use permit conditions, to meet those and to negotiate something that would work best for us. ... My vote tonight in the affirmative is not because I want a homeless shelter in town, but rather in agreement with the applicant and the way they’ve gone through the process and what they have done to make it fit and make it right for Washington.”
The council also imposed other restrictions including that the property must be inspected at least once a year, that a least a six-foot tall privacy fence be built around the perimeter of the rear yard, and that representatives from the shelter meet with the city administrator and with other city officials at least twice-a-year to discuss any issues or concerns. The shelter also can not be enlarged without prior permission from the city council.
Additionally, the shelter must also be staffed 24-hours per day, seven days a week. No weapons, alcohol, illegal drugs or other paraphernalia will be allowed onto the property.
Quiet hours will be imposed on the property beginning at 9 p.m. and there will be no outdoor activities at the property between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
“I am just very thankful to the members of the city council who voted in favor of this. In my view, they did the right thing,” Hoberock said. He said he was also grateful to Washington’s faith leaders who spoke out in support of the proposed shelter and those who worked behind-the-scenes to broker a compromise between the eight members of the city’s governing body.
Hoberock said the shelter will not end homelessness in Washington nor will it attract more individuals who are chronically homeless to the city.
“The target audience of this is those who are sleeping in their cars, or who are couch hopping from place to place. They are the people who have lost their home, lost their apartment,” Hoberock said. “They are mothers who have went through a divorce, or parents who lost their job, or parents who had a medical issue that has made them homeless. We believe if we can give them a stable place to live, they will be able to economically get back on their feet, find a place to stay and move on with their lives. Those are the people that we are doing this for.”
Hagedorn said he hopes Washington residents give Hoberock and others with Life’s River a chance to prove themselves.
“We are not going to fix all of the homelessness in Washington, but this is a huge step in the right direction,” Hagedorn said.