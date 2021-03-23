By the time Lisa Kaufman toured the Washington house she wanted to make her own, it already had been listed for three days.
In this market, that meant it was crunch time.
She made an offer the day she toured, and the three-story, single family home surrounded by cows and rolling hills became hers.
She was lucky. It’s a strong seller’s market, so houses are moving fast, according to Ken Levy, Washington office manager at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alliance Real Estate. Many people want to buy, and few want to sell, so when a future homeowner sees a property they want, they have to go after it.
“If you find a house, be ready to make a move on it immediately,” Levy said. “There is really no time. Any delay is going to be a loss.”
Kaufman, a 34-year-old sales specialist at PowerPlay Beverage, had been looking for a house for nearly two years.
She was searching without much urgency, she said, because she had a safety net. She had been renting a townhouse in Washington with her 5-year-old son, Quinn, so she felt comfortable staying patient.
According to recent data from Berkshire Hathaway, a long search followed by a sudden purchase is not unusual.
The number of properties sold in Franklin County this past February reached 85, or an increase of 37 percent from February 2020. New listings dropped by 17 percent, year over year, to 101 last month.
Properties were on the market for an average of 63 days before being sold in February 2021 compared with 101 days the same month a year ago.
There are several reasons for this, Levy said. “COVID could be one, but I think the interest rates have been so low because people have refinanced, and they’re happy to stay where they’re at.”
Demand is high, and inventory, or the supply of listed houses, is low, Levy said. This pushes prices up.
“You’re seeing multiple offers on your really good properties,” he said. “Homes that are clean and in a good location and priced right are selling in a very short amount of time, bringing in a premium price.”
By the time Kaufman put down an offer, which was only half a week in, there were already one or two other parties who had put offers down.
This high level of competitiveness is rampant across the state, too.
Some 5,400 homes sold in Missouri in January 2021, up 20 percent compared to January 2020.
The number of days a house spent on the market decreased by about 38 percent, from 69 to 43 days year over year.
The average sale price for a home in January increased to $235,000 compared to $190,000 last January.
“This is nationwide: Inventory is down,” Levy said. “Springtime should be our busy time with a lot of people putting their houses on the market and moving, and they’re just not doing that.”
Kaufman said she paid below the asking price but covered the closing costs. This type of deal makes sense for her purchase, Levy said, where she planned to gut and completely renovate the ’80s style house. But for move-in ready houses, it’s common to spend over the asking price.
Kaufman spent between $200,000 to $300,000, which included the house, a 30-by-40 foot barn and the nearly three acres it resides on.
She received her loan from Guild Mortgage, and she worked with the real estate company Dolan Realtors.
Levy was her agent, though he switched employers right around the time she signed onto the house.
The home was officially Kaufman’s as of February. After the repairs are finished, she plans for it to be livable by April.