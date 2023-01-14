After a six-year hiatus, Hollie’s Costume Closet in Washington, is back in business.
Washington resident Hollie Danos reopened the store Dec. 5. It is located at 1646 E. Fifth St. The storefront was previously home to Alterations & Creations, which closed in November following the retirement of owner Susan Saunders.
Forced to take a hiatus from sewing professionally in 2016 at her location on Highway A to recover from an illness, Danos said she is excited to be working again.
The business offers a variety of regular tailoring services, including hemming for pants and dresses and zipper installation. Danos said she has been sewing for about 25 years and also has experience in designing elf, pirate and medieval peasant costumes for a booth at the St. Louis Renaissance Fair, and for individual cosplayers. She also has done costume work for science fiction conventions and pageants.
She is a 2007 graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School and has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Webster University.
Danos is the only employee at Hollie’s and is working in a shrinking industry. According to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 17,270 tailors and seamstresses nationwide in 2021, down from a nine-year high in 2019, when 28,880 people worked as a tailor.
Hollie’s Costume Closet is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday with special appointments on Saturdays and Sundays.