Hollie Danos at her sewing machine

Hollie Danos, of Hollie’s Costume Closet, loops thread through her sewing machine as she prepares to stitch a seam into a curtain she is creating for a customer Jan. 11 inside her shop at 1646 E. Fifth St. Danos took over the storefront previously used by Alterations & Creations, which closed last November.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

After a six-year hiatus, Hollie’s Costume Closet in Washington, is back in business.  

Washington resident Hollie Danos reopened the store Dec. 5. It is located at 1646 E. Fifth St. The storefront was previously home to Alterations & Creations, which closed in November following the retirement of owner Susan Saunders. 