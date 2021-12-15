The upcoming holidays will impact the hours of operation for Washington’s landfill and recycling center but not the city’s trash and recycling curbside pickup schedule, according to the city.
Trash and recycling will be picked up as scheduled the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.
Meanwhile, the landfill will close early on Christmas Eve, operating from 7-11 a.m. The landfill, at 925 Struckhoff Lane, will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25, and Saturday, Jan. 1.
The recycling center, 400 Recycle Drive, will close at noon on Christmas Eve and will be closed all day on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.