Touring through Washington
Buy Now

People stroll through the Art Deco house, one of several stops during the 38th annual Holiday House Tour, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Washington. The home at 404 W Third St. featured decorative, themed trees and many collectables, such as cookie jars, for tour participants to view.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The 38th annual Holiday Tour took place Sunday, Dec. 11. for the first time since COVID. The last tour was held Dec. 8, 2019.  

Sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc., the sold-out tour featured four homes, three private businesses, three Airbnb properties and one historic building.