The 38th annual Holiday Tour took place Sunday, Dec. 11. for the first time since COVID. The last tour was held Dec. 8, 2019.
Sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc., the sold-out tour featured four homes, three private businesses, three Airbnb properties and one historic building.
"It's been good," said Cassidy Desmond, events and promotions specialist, an hour before the tour ended. "We've had a great crowd. Everyone was really decorated for Christmas and everyone that has come through (The Post Office) really enjoyed (the tour.)."
"It's going really, really well," agreed Tyler King, executive director. "It's been steady."
"The 'Art Deco' house is really neat," Desmond added. "And the 'Blue Bungalow,' their backyard was decorated for tonight as Whoville, which was really fun."
Stops included private homes at 404 W. Third St., 417 Elm St. 12 Oak St. and 1101-1103 W. Fifth St.
The Judge's House, 102 E. Second St., the Washington Guest House, 511 W. Fifth St. and the Brick House of Washington, 311 W. Fifth St. were the rental properties featured.
This year's historic building was the Kohmueller Farmstead at 1380 S. Lake Shore Dr.
River Sirens Hotel, 4 E. Main St., the Borgia Rectory, 311 W. Second St. and the Downtown Washington Post Office, 123 Lafayette St. were also in spotlighted during the tour.
A free trolley transported guests to the different locations, or they were able to drive themselves.
Proceeds from the tour will benefit the downtown organization to help continue its preservation efforts.