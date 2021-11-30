It was hard on Saturday for shoppers to find a parking space in downtown Washington.
“It is a great problem to have. People are walking everywhere, carrying bags from different stores,” said Gary Lucy, owner of Gary Lucy Gallery and husband of Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy.
“I remember ’84 and ’85, when you could practically shoot a shotgun off in downtown and not hit anything,” Gary Lucy said. “Downtown has come a long way since then. People are everywhere.”
Heather Cook, owner of Modern Vintage, said her store on West Main Street welcomed 100-plus shoppers within 90 minutes of opening, which she said was considerably higher than a typical Saturday.
“We’ve seen a lot of purchases today already,” said Cook, who declined to disclose sales figures for the home decor store. She said many of the day’s shoppers were also browsing, likely returning for future purchases.
Saturday was Small Business Saturday in the U.S., a day that sees thousands of shoppers eschew patronizing large malls and big box stores in favor of their local mom-and-pop retailers. Started as a campaign by American Express to inspire consumers to shop within their own communities during the holiday season, Small Business Saturday has grown every year. Retailers reported $5.5 billion retail sales nationwide in 2012, and in 2018, that number had grown to $17.8 billion. This year, retailers are hoping to report $20 billion in sales over the 24-hour period, according to the Small Business Administration.
“Every day is important to shop locally and to support small businesses. Today is just a day that we try to shine a light on all the small businesses and encourage people to shop there,” said Dawn Kitchell, owner of Neighborhood Reads, an independent bookstore. “It takes a conscious effort to shop locally.”
According to Kitchell, foot traffic was five times higher on Saturday compared with typical Saturdays. She said preliminary sales figures were comparable to previous years, a heartening sign as nationwide holiday shopping began in earnest over the weekend with Black Friday sales up nearly 30 percent compared with 2020, according to The Associated Press.
With the average American expected to spend $830 on Christmas this year, according to Gallup, local retailers were hoping to capture as many of those dollars as they could on Saturday.
Jill Liebrum, owner of Loyal Bella, said her pet boutique “relies on big weekends like Small Business Saturday and festival weekends.”
“That being said, every day between now and Christmas is going to be very important for every small business,” she said.
JoAnn Peters McCoy, owner of Room for Art Gallery, said “shop local” initiatives like Small Business Saturday are very important for her business.
“This gallery has works from 35 different Missouri artists, whose imagination does not stop. Nearly every week we have artists bringing in new items,” McCoy said.
Vicki LaRue, of rural St. Clair, is among the artists with items at the gallery. She makes one-of-a-kind hand-bent and hammered silver and copper jewelry. “Today is definitely an upper. It does my soul good to see people shopping, supporting local businesses.”
The number of customers shopping on Saturday also was noticeably higher at the gallery, McCoy said. After opening at 10 a.m., the gallery already had 65 people inside by noon. Peters said she typically sees about 50 to 80 customers over the course of an entire Saturday.
The customers she saw on Saturday, McCoy said, included some familiar faces and some who said they were visiting Washington. “I think the local community realizes the importance of shopping in the stores that we have downtown, and the tourists enjoy exploring our quaint little riverfront and downtown.”
Back on Elm Street, I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too owner Holly Wunderlich said foot traffic into her store was “definitely up” Saturday. “This is a great start (to the holiday season),” she said.
Supply delays may lighten stockings this Christmas
Although the National Retail Foundation is predicting record holiday sales for some industries, local retailers said they already are feeling the pinch of delivery delays and supply shortages.
“We started ordering books over the summer because we heard there were going to be glue shortages, paper shortages, all kinds of shortages,” Kitchell said. “Right now, we are just holding our breath that the mail system stays on track.”
To prepare, Kitchell said her store has nearly 10,000 books and gift items in stock, a considerable increase from previous years.
“In the past, I might only have ordered one, two or three copies of a particular book because I knew that I would be able to quickly reorder when I sold out,” Kitchell said. Now, the bookseller said she has had to order up to 17 copies of one book because of potential shortages.
Despite ordering early, Kitchell said she knows some books won’t be delivered until January at the earliest.
At I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too, Wunderlich said her crew began ordering supplies last February for the holiday season.
“And we’re still waiting,” she said, adding that she is telling customers to keep checking the store to see if their sought-after items have arrived.