Beloved children’s storybook characters came alive Friday evening as the annual Holiday Light Parade made its way through downtown Washington.
The annual parade, which was sponsored by Downtown Washington, Inc., featured 60-plus parade entries, including marching bands from Washington High School and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. The parade’s theme was “Storybook Christmas.”
Among the characters making an appearance in the parade were Winnie the Pooh, Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat, The Grinch, and Clifford The Big Red Dog. The parade also featured an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, who after the parade assisted Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy with the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Washington. The famed North Pole residents arrived in Washington via a horse drawn carriage.
Reigning Washington Town & Country Fair Queen Abigail Tobben said seeing the floats lined up along Second and Third Streets awaiting the start of the parade brought back lots of happy memories.
“(The parade) was something that we all missed last year. For my family, the parade has become this tradition where we all come, sit and watch the floats. It is time we all look forward to spending together,” Tobben said. Last year, organizers of the parade opted to host a reverse parade, featuring stationary floats and spectators driving by in their vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really exciting to see everybody come back together. You can just feel (the excitement),” Tobben said in an interview prior to the start of the parade.
Kristi Dewert, who has been attending the parade for more than a decade, said she was pleased to see the traditional lighted parade make its return.
“It just feels more festive. It just feels happier. It just feels more like Christmas,” said Dewert, who walked in Friday’s parade along Hannah Dewert, 10, Natalie Dewert, 8, Jamie Kopp, 9, and Hadley Heitkamp, 7, as well as with other volunteers and members of the Girl Scout Troop No. 3118.
The young girls said they were excited to be back walking in the parade after participating in the stationary float last year.
“Just getting to see all of the people here is really exciting,” said Hannah Dewert.
Also participating in the parade was Tony Wildurn and Kim Noyes, who along with Chase Patterson entered a decorated truck promoting a search-and-rescue business. Wildurn also brought two of his bloodhounds, Mattie and Vesper.
“I’ve never been here before, but it looks like a lot of people,” said Wildurn, who lives in the Leslie and Beaufort area. “You can tell it means a lot to people, because they had their chairs already out, saving a spot.”
Tobben said she thinks the parade’s popularity endures because it is “something that the whole family can enjoy, from the littlest person in the family to even the grandparents. You can’t see these floats, see the lights and not help but smile.”
Kristi Dewert agreed, “It’s good to be back. The Christmas spirit is alive and well.”