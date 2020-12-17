Washington City Hall will close at noon on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, according to an announcement from city officials on Monday.
City hall, 405 Jefferson St., will re-open on Dec. 28 for regular business hours.
The upcoming holidays also have impacted the trash and recycling pickup schedule.
Washington residents who have a Friday pickup will instead have their garbage and recycling picked up on Saturday. This applies to both Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The city’s recycling center will close at noon on Christmas Eve and will be closed both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
The landfill closes at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.