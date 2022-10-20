The Franklin County mother whose baby was found lethargic after nearly swallowing a heroin pill will spend the next five years on probation, according to a ruling by Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann.
Amanda Hofmeister, 29, was arrested in February 2021 and charged with one count of child endangerment, according to court records.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred when Hofmeister, then a resident of St. Clair, called police to report that her nine-month-old child was found “pale and lethargic.” Hofmeister, who is a resident of Union now, told police on the scene that she believed the child had a pill in their mouth and that the pill could “have possibly been a heroin capsule.”
When questioned by St. Clair Police Department investigators, Hofmeister reportedly acknowledged she had been using drugs the night before awaking to find her child in a near comatose state on Jan. 10, 2020. Samples of the child’s bodily fluids were sent to the Mayo Clinic for testing and the sample tested positive for fentanyl in the amount of 27.5 nanograms per milliliter.
Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The drug is a “major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.,” killing more than 150 Americans each day, according to the CDC.
Hofmeister, who is described by police as a “habitual drug user,” pleaded guilty to the charge of child endangerment in July 2022. On Sept. 13, Hellmann sentenced Hofmeister to five years of probation and ordered that she also complete 100 hours of community service, continue to receive counseling services and attend parenting classes. She also must submit herself, her vehicle and any other property to an inspection from law enforcement without probable cause.
Meanwhile, the case continues against Ethan Doyle, 32, who is described by police as the one who purchased drugs, including the heroin capsules, for Hofmeister. Doyle also was arrested in February 2021 and charged with one count of child endangerment. During a court proceeding in August, a public defender was appointed to represent Doyle.
Doyle, a Lonedell resident who previously lived in St. Clair, is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.