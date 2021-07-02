Amid the excited chatter of around 100 people who crowded in to celebrate the grand opening of the Augusta Emporium general store at 5595 Walnut St., new owners David and Jerri Hoffmann Thursday unveiled renderings of their planned five-star hotel in the town.
The renderings, which the Hoffmann Family of Companies shared with The Missourian, detail 60 rooms — including 53 rooms and seven suites — three meeting rooms — including a 4,000-square-foot ballroom — a sauna, a yoga studio and an indoor/outdoor pool.
"I would say it's going to be a five-star hotel but priced for everyone to enjoy," Hoffmann said at the Emporium.
The hotel will be near Highway 94 and Jackson Street, with an entrance off of Highway 94. It is being designed by St. Louis-based Killeen Studio Architects.
According to Chris Armstrong, managing partner of Hoffmann Creative Agency, the proposed name for the hotel is The Hoffmann Augusta Lodge. He said the plans still need final approval from St. Charles County, and some details might be subject to change.
Armstrong said the hotel should take approximately a year and a half to build, and the Hoffmanns plan to break ground in late fall. By that time, several Hoffmann-owned businesses are expected to be open in downtown Augusta. The Emporium was the first to have its grand opening. The Kickstand bike store, located at 5533 Water St., across from the Katy Trail trailhead, will open Saturday and have a grand opening next weekend.
Other businesses to come are boutique hotels/bed and breakfasts at 5567 Walnut St. and at 5543 Water St., a two-pump gas station and convenience store at 225 Jackson St., a flower shop, a bridal store and more.
The Hoffmanns also have recently purchased four area wineries: Balducci Vineyards, Montelle Winery, Augusta Winery and Mount Pleasant Estates. All four have remained open while undergoing renovations. The acquisitions are part of the Hoffmanns' $100 million plan to develop a national wine destination in Augusta, the first AVA, or historic wine region, designated in the U.S.