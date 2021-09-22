A new golf course is coming to Augusta’s Balducci Vineyards, according to officials with the Hoffmann Family of Companies, who made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Permits for the 12-hole championship golf course still have to be obtained from St. Charles County, but Washington native David Hoffmann said he hopes to build the course on 105 wooded acres behind the vineyards in the spring. This is all part of his projected $100 million investment in Augusta which he hopes will transform Augusta into a national tourism destination.
To date, Hoffmann said he has spent $125 million. He and his wife, Jerri, have purchased more than two dozen properties in the Augusta area, including four wineries: Montelle Winery, Augusta Winery, Mount Pleasant Estates and Baluducci Vineyards. The couple also have purchased a number of storefronts in Augusta and have opened the Augusta Emporium and the Kickstand Augusta bicycle shop. They have also announced plans to build a 60-room hotel and conference center, which is going to be called Hoffmann Lodge, and to open a boutique hotel on the campus of the former Emmaus Homes in Marthasville.
Regarding the golf course, Hoffmann said he hopes to one day host a national 12-hole invitational tournament at the course. The name of the course, which will be open to the public, was not disclosed at the press conference.
The course will be designed by Rees Jones, who was the architect during the redesign of Town and Country’s Bellerive Country Club in 2007 and 2011. Jones and Hoffmann said the course in Augusta is being designed with accessibility in mind. Jones is planning to include many tee boxes for those of all ages and skill levels.
“We have holes that are going to be hard to par, we’re going to have holes that are swing holes, and then we’re going have birdie holes,” Jones said. “So you can catch up, lose ground, catch up, and it may not even be the same hole every time.”
The idea behind a 12-hole course, Hoffmann said, is to make playing a round less of a time commitment. He said that golfers can always play one of the six-hole loops if golfers want to play 18, but that he’s expecting many to spend that extra time enjoying the winery.
A clubhouse will also be built on the property, according to Hoffmann, but plans for the clubhouse were not released.