Investor wants 'bigger footprint' in downtown Washington,
pledges to look into Augusta housing market
As the business community in Augusta grows, so do concerns that the influx of workers and visitors will likely exacerbate an already strained local housing market.
In recent weeks, the Augusta Town Board put in place a six-month moratorium on new short-term rentals opening Augusta in hopes of stymieing the tide of out-of-town investors who have come to the community in hopes of transforming single-family homes into short-term rental properties, while also giving town leaders a chance to update the town’s ordinances on parking requirements, limits on nights of stay, occupancy inspections and tax collection.
“If we don’t do something, we are going to lose our town,” Clinton Hedrick, a member of the zoning commission, said during a public hearing in January. “It has been scary to see all of these homes be sold.”
Bob Hofer, chair of the Town Board, proposed the moratorium in hopes of addressing residents’ concerns.
“Now that the Hoffmanns are here, there are some fears that everything is going to change,” Hofer said.
The Hoffmanns’ plans have met some resistance from some in Augusta, where family roots run deep as multi-generational families live side-by-side, connected with their shared love of the rolling hills and commitment to long-term stewardship of the land.
In August, dozens of residents attended a meeting in St. Charles County to vocalize their concerns over a proposed amphitheater and a helipad at the site of the Hoffmann Lodge. The Hoffmanns also had proposed using a tethered hot air balloon on the property, but those plans proved to be controversial as neighbors blasted the proposal as turning Augusta “into a three-ring circus.”
The Hoffmanns later rescinded their proposal for the helipad and hot air balloon.
But some members of the community remain unmoved, believing the Hoffmanns’ investment will hollow out Augusta’s tight-knit community by pushing up real estate prices — and pushing existing homeowners out.
At the Planning and Zoning Commission, residents complained that property speculators were leaving the community with too few homes occupied by full-time residents.
“We need people. We need neighbors,” Hedrick said.
In an interview, David Hoffmann said he heard those concerns about the Augusta areas housing market.
“That won’t happen and here’s my promise. If somebody doesn’t come in (the area) and start building more houses, the Hoffmanns will,” David Hoffmann said. “I don’t really particularly want to do that, but I will because Augusta is too good of an opportunity. We recognize, as Augusta’s largest property owner, that we need people living there. We need Augusta to be a strong, vibrant community.”
Hoffmanns want ‘bigger footprint in downtown’ Washington
The Hoffmanns said their commitment to the local community, especially their hometown of Washington, remains unchanged.
“I think what we are doing in Augusta is really going to help Washington, especially downtown Washington,” said Jerri Hoffmann, who is a graduate of Borgia High School. As a Washington native, she said she was ecstatic to see the revitalization efforts in downtown.
“Growing up, downtown was the heart and soul of the community. I just love that part of town and to see it all springing back to life is just an answered prayer,” Hoffmann said.
David Hoffmann, who is the son of a waitress and milk delivery driver who served the Augusta community, said he felt the same about Washington’s downtown.
He grew up on Washington’s William Street and attended Washington High School, where he played on the football team. “Washington is home for us and always will be. We chose to live in the Washington School District for a reason and I really expect us to continue to become a bigger and bigger part of the Washington community.”
The Hoffmanns’ company purchased NOA Medical in May and relocated the sales team and showroom space to downtown Washington. David Hoffmann said he wants “a bigger footprint in downtown,” while also patronizing existing businesses.
He said the company plans to develop a dock for its Miss Augusta yacht along Washington’s riverfront, to open a wine tasting room and to purchase additional businesses. They remain in talks with Missouri Meerschaum, Washington’s downtown corncob pipe factory.
He plans to join with the Washington Area Transportation Committee in advocating for improvements to the Augusta Bottom Road in rural Warren County and hopes that county leadership in Warren and St. Charles counties will be receptive to the effort. Municipal leaders have long advocated for the road to be paved through Warren County, as it is currently a gravel road.
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traffic count, which was completed in 2020, reported that more than 650 vehicles per day use the St. Charles-portion of the road. The portions of the Augusta Bottom Road in Warren County did not have a count.
For comparison, Highway 94 averages about 1,500 vehicles per day, including 10 buses. Both roadways are two-lane.
In addition to his business interests, Hoffmann said he plans to become a major philanthropist in Washington.
“That’s really important to me, personally, because I grew up with nothing,” said Hoffmann, who shared that the family’s home did not have running hot water until his sophomore year of high school.