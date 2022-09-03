Jerri Hoffmann at Augusta Clothing Co. (copy)
Jerri Hoffmann, center, talks with a shopper at The Augusta Clothing Co. April 28 during the business’ open house. Jerri and her husband, David, have announced plans to open a nail salon in the lower level of the clothing boutique, which is housed in a former winery building at 5573 Walnut St.

 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The Hoffmann Family of Companies plans to open a nail salon in the lower level of its building housing the Augusta Clothing Co. in Augusta, according to Don Simon, CEO.

The salon, which is expected to open October 1, will be managed by Jonny Nguyen, who Simon said operates other salons in the St. Louis area.