The Hoffmann Family of Companies plans to open a nail salon in the lower level of its building housing the Augusta Clothing Co. in Augusta, according to Don Simon, CEO.
The salon, which is expected to open October 1, will be managed by Jonny Nguyen, who Simon said operates other salons in the St. Louis area.
Simon said the Walnut Street location will have four stations, and the space had been renovated before plans for the salon were finalized.
Previously, David and Jerri Hoffmann, who own the Hoffmann Family of Companies, had planned to open a men’s clothing store in the space. They also announced plans in May for a cigar bar in the basement of the building, but no announcement have been made on those projects.
In 2020, the couple announced plans for a multimillion-dollar investment in the area that has become more than $150 million. They have purchased or opened dozens of businesses and have plans for two hotels in hopes of turning Augusta into a national tourist destination.