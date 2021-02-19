Washington natives Jerri and David Hoffmann have acquired two additional Augusta wineries as part of their plans to build a winery destination in the area.
The properties, Montelle Winery and Augusta Winery, are the latest in a string of purchases that the Hoffmanns have made in the Augusta community, which they say they plan to transform into a “destination rivaling the nation’s most prestigious wine regions.”
Details of the purchases were not disclosed.
Montelle Winery, located on Highway 94, has a tasting room, event center, hospitality house, storage building, and is situated on approximately 50 acres. The Hoffmanns also purchased vineyards, houses, a garage and barn on 100 acres at 550 Crow Creek Lane as well as 100 additional acres off 375 Crow Creek Lane, including vineyards, houses and barns.
The Augusta Winery has several locations, including production buildings and tasting room, office building, and cellars at 5601 High St.; Owl’s Nest Hospitality Building at 266 Jackson St. and adjacent 1.5-acre lot; Wine & Beer Gardens at 5625 High St.; three lots off Locust Street and a storage building off Jackson Street.
In Friday’s announcement, the Hoffmanns also said they purchased 250 additional acres of vineyards property from Tony and Cindy Kooyumjian. The Hoffmanns also are under contract to purchase another downtown building in Augusta at 300 Jackson Street.
To date, the Hoffmanns have purchased nearly 500 acres and three winery brands, Balducci, Montelle and Augusta. The company also has purchased the 53-acre Knoernschild Vineyard, Balducci Vineyards, and several downtown Augusta buildings, including the historic Augusta Wine Co. building and cellar, where they’ve begun renovations. The couple had previously announced plans to make improvements to Augusta’s playground and build a public restroom facility there.
The Hoffmanns said they are in discussions with other vineyard owners in the region and they plan to announce additional acquisitions by May 1, making them the largest single owner of vineyards and wineries in the Midwest. In total, the company expects to own more than 700 acres of Augusta real estate. Each of the winery brands purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies will continue to “be unique and hold its own label,” according to the company’s press release. The couple also plans to build the Washington Vines tasting room, although no other details were given on that project.
The Hoffmanns’ plans for Augusta include construction of a luxury hotel and spa, corporate center and golf course. They also plan to offer trolley tours, steam boat tours, horse and buggy rides, and other activities in the Augusta area and extend trolley and bus service to Washington, where they own an 80-acre vineyard and plan to build the tasting room.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.