The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies.
The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2020 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
The roadhouse will remain in regular operation and the 11 employees will remain on staff according to Hoffmann CEO of Missouri Operations Don Simon. He added that 11-year manager and previous part-owner, Jenn Ham, will also continue managing the business. “They have a great kitchen,” Simon said. “They serve lunch and dinner and, obviously, it’s a bar, Defiance Roadhouse, but with a great menu. They have a big smoker where they do all kinds of different smoked meats.”
Defiance Roadhouse is closed Tuesdays, but opens early for Sunday Brunch and closes late on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant serves sandwiches, burgers and appetizers and is known to host live music right on the Highway 94 S-turn in Defiance.
Another Hoffmann restaurant, the White House Cafe on Walnut Street in Augusta, will have its grand opening Jan. 12. Delayed by renovations since last summer, the restaurant will serve homestyle breakfast, lunch and dinner and will be managed by Chef Ryan Horner. For more information about the restaurant's menu, visit AugustaWhiteHouse.com.
The restaurant is located in the Koch Furniture building, which previously housed the Edelweiss Guest House and Augusta White House Restaurant. The Hoffmann Family of Companies spent nearly $250,000 renovating the building, according to previous reporting.
The Hoffmann Family of Companies is based in Naples, Florida and is owned by Washington-natives David and Jerri Hoffmann. In 2020, the couple announced plans to develop the Augusta area into a wine-based national tourist destination similar to Napa Valley in California. The Hoffmann Family of Companies now has a Missouri portfolio that includes six wineries and hundreds of acres of vineyards, several landscaping and transportation businesses, several retail stores, and it has plans to build two hotels, a golf course and an amphitheater near Augusta.