Another business is joining the Hoffmann Family of Companies portfolio.
The Hoffmanns have signed a letter of intent to purchase JED Transportation Group of St. Louis, the largest transportation provider in the St. Louis metro region.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Another business is joining the Hoffmann Family of Companies portfolio.
The Hoffmanns have signed a letter of intent to purchase JED Transportation Group of St. Louis, the largest transportation provider in the St. Louis metro region.
The acquisition is a “win-win” for JED Transportation, according to Vince Schneider, chief managing member of JED Companies.
“Aligning the JED Brand with the Hoffmann Family of Companies is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Schneider said.
JED Transportation, which was founded in 1967, focuses primarily on corporate, airline crew, sports teams, universities and wedding transportation logistics. The company has more than 70 vehicles in its fleet.
The Hoffmann Family of Companies Business Services portfolio is continuously growing with a focus on becoming a $1 billion entity by the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.