Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.